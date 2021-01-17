COVID vaccination drive: Capeless heroes lead the way again in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several doctors, who have been on the frontline in attending to the Covid patients, bravely came forward on the first day of the vaccination drive as well, and led the way by voluntarily taking the first jab.

Though scepticism over the efficacy of vaccines was rampant among doctors, six senior medicos, including Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, Dr Srinivas, IPM Director, Dr Vimala Thomas, TIMS Director, and Dr P Srinivas, Mahbubnagar GMC Director, showed the way and took the first shot, which would possibly help alleviate fear shrouding the vaccines.

In fact, Covid survivor Dr S Nagendar, the Superintendent of OGH, whose disease had progressed to a critical stage leading him to stay hospitalised for nearly three weeks, also took the jab to encourage his staffers.

“For us, this is a very important day because we worked for several months wading through hardships, personal stigma and discriminations,” shared Dr Swarnalatha G, Associate Professor at NIMS, one among the six medicos who took the vaccine shot.

For other senior doctors, the idea behind vaccination was to bust myths and set an example. “It is science. We must trust it when the vaccine is administered. As you can see, no adverse symptoms have been reported,” said Dr Vimala, who manages TIMS.