Distribution of sheep resumes at Nalgonda

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the schemes taken up by the State government for revival of caste-based professions have led to strengthening of rural economy.

Image for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the first phase of sheep distribution at the Musambi market in Nalgonda on Saturday. He was accompanied by Council Chairman Gutha Sukhendar Reddy and Minister Jagadish Reddy.

In the first phase, 3,66,373 units of sheep were distributed at a cost of `4,579.66 crore. Srinivas Yadav also recalled that the Centre had declared Telangana as the number one State in sheep rearing during the National Livestock Census-2019.

