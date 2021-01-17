Duo gets woman drunk on toddy, steals earrings in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Analysis of more than 30 CCTV cameras under Ghatkesar police limits helped the police detect a robbery case, wherein two persons made a woman consume toddy and robbed her gold earrings and gold chain.

In the process, the accused pulled off the woman’s earrings forcefully, causing her severe injuries on her ear.

The cameras analysed were en route from Amberpet to Narapally village on the city’s outskirts, covering around 20 km. The police arrested Pastham Harikrishna and Samudrala Renuka, and Harikrishna’s wife Pastham Renuka, who mortgaged the stolen jewellery.

According to the police, on January 9, the victim received a call from an unknown person, offering her work at a function hall at Ghatkesar for two hours, for which she was told she would be paid `1,000. She immediately accepted and was picked up by the caller on a bike. Midway, another woman joined them on the bike.

After reaching Narapally village, the unidentified man offered toddy to the woman. After she was in an inebriated condition, they forcefully pulled off her golden earrings and her gold chain. They also took her phone, so as to leave no clue.

The woman approached the police on January 10 and a case was registered. The police could not access her call data records, as she did not know her own phone number. However, based on the time she was picked up from Amberpet, police analysed CCTV cameras and identified the bike. They tracked the bike till Narapally and to Uppal, where they nabbed the accused.