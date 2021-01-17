STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Duo gets woman drunk on toddy, steals earrings in Telangana

The woman approached the police on January 10 and a case was registered.

Published: 17th January 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Analysis of more than 30 CCTV cameras under Ghatkesar police limits helped the police detect a robbery case, wherein two persons made a woman consume toddy and robbed her gold earrings and gold chain.

In the process, the accused pulled off the woman’s earrings forcefully, causing her severe injuries on her ear.

The cameras analysed were en route from Amberpet to Narapally village on the city’s outskirts, covering around 20 km. The police arrested Pastham Harikrishna and Samudrala Renuka, and Harikrishna’s wife Pastham Renuka, who mortgaged the stolen jewellery.

According to the police, on January 9, the victim received a call from an unknown person, offering her work at a function hall at Ghatkesar for two hours, for which she was told she would be paid `1,000. She immediately accepted and was picked up by the caller on a bike. Midway, another woman joined them on the bike.

After reaching Narapally village, the unidentified man offered toddy to the woman. After she was in an inebriated condition, they forcefully pulled off her golden earrings and her gold chain. They also took her phone, so as to leave no clue.

The woman approached the police on January 10 and a case was registered. The police could not access her call data records, as she did not know her own phone number. However, based on the time she was picked up from Amberpet, police analysed CCTV cameras and identified the bike. They tracked the bike till Narapally and to Uppal, where they nabbed the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana crime
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp