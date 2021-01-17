STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Eatala gushes over Modi, mum on KCR

Eatala spoke of how PM Modi became emotional during his address to the people ahead of the launch of nationwide vaccination programme against Covid-19.

Published: 17th January 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The media address by Health Minister Eatala Rajender soon after the Covid vaccination drive began on Saturday, raised eyebrows as he showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi but did not mention Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao even once.

Eatala spoke of how PM Modi became emotional during his address to the people ahead of the launch of nationwide vaccination programme against Covid-19. He also spoke of the assurance made by the PM that the vaccine would first be administered to healthcare workers. 

In his address, Eatala recalled how the PM had spoken with great feeling about the scores of people across the country were affected by the pandemic and lost their livelihoods. The Minister also pointed out that the PM in his address, spoke of how the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers sacrificed their personal lives to take care of patients by staying away from families for weeks together.

It was for this reason the PM said that the vaccine must be given to government healthcare workers, followed by other frontline workers including private healthcare workers, officials of the police and fire departments, municipality, Gram Panchayats etc. 

Eatala further reiterated that the PM promised that all these sections of people would be given free vaccination by the government, which the Health Minister said, was good news. The time devoted by Eatala to emphasise every point of the PM’s speech seemed unusual given the fact that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy sat next to him and did the same. 

This has caused speculation in political circles that all might not be well between Eatala and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Addressing the media, Kishan, in a reference to Bharat Biotech, said it was a matter of pride for Telangana that one of the two makers of the vaccine was located in Hyderabad. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Narendra Modi KCR
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp