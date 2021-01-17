Eatala gushes over Modi, mum on KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The media address by Health Minister Eatala Rajender soon after the Covid vaccination drive began on Saturday, raised eyebrows as he showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi but did not mention Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao even once.

Eatala spoke of how PM Modi became emotional during his address to the people ahead of the launch of nationwide vaccination programme against Covid-19. He also spoke of the assurance made by the PM that the vaccine would first be administered to healthcare workers.

In his address, Eatala recalled how the PM had spoken with great feeling about the scores of people across the country were affected by the pandemic and lost their livelihoods. The Minister also pointed out that the PM in his address, spoke of how the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers sacrificed their personal lives to take care of patients by staying away from families for weeks together.

It was for this reason the PM said that the vaccine must be given to government healthcare workers, followed by other frontline workers including private healthcare workers, officials of the police and fire departments, municipality, Gram Panchayats etc.

Eatala further reiterated that the PM promised that all these sections of people would be given free vaccination by the government, which the Health Minister said, was good news. The time devoted by Eatala to emphasise every point of the PM’s speech seemed unusual given the fact that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy sat next to him and did the same.

This has caused speculation in political circles that all might not be well between Eatala and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Addressing the media, Kishan, in a reference to Bharat Biotech, said it was a matter of pride for Telangana that one of the two makers of the vaccine was located in Hyderabad.