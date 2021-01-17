KTR consults seniors on Nagarjunasagar byelection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao elicited the views of senior leaders from the erstwhile Nalgonda district on the party candidate for the ensuing bypoll to Nagarjunasagar Assembly segment. At a meeting held here on Saturday, Rama Rao also sought the views of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

The TRS leadership is also considering Gutha’s name for Nagarjunasagar bypoll, which was necessitated due to the sudden demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, ML As, ML Cs, DCCB and DCMS chairpersons and other senior leaders from combined Nalgonda district attended the meeting. According to sources, Rama Rao directed the party leaders to work unitedly for the victory of the party, whoever be the candidate in the bypoll.

The TRS working president also reviewed the forthcoming Khammam-Nalgonda- Warangal Graduates’ constituency MLC elections. On Wednesday, BC leaders of Nalgonda district met Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and urged him to allot party ticket for the Nagarjunasagar byelection to late Nomula’ son N Bhagat. The Yadava community leaders also warned that if the ticket was given to anyone else that person would not be allowed to campaign in the constituency.