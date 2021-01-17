STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR consults seniors on Nagarjunasagar byelection

The TRS leadership is also considering Gutha’s name for Nagarjunasagar bypoll, which was necessitated due to the sudden demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah.

Published: 17th January 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao elicited the views of senior leaders from the erstwhile Nalgonda district on the party candidate for the ensuing bypoll to Nagarjunasagar Assembly segment. At a meeting held here on Saturday, Rama Rao also sought the views of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

The TRS leadership is also considering Gutha’s name for Nagarjunasagar bypoll, which was necessitated due to the sudden demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, ML As, ML Cs, DCCB and DCMS chairpersons and other senior leaders from combined Nalgonda district attended the meeting. According to sources, Rama Rao directed the party leaders to work unitedly for the victory of the party, whoever be the candidate in the bypoll.

The TRS working president also reviewed the forthcoming Khammam-Nalgonda- Warangal Graduates’ constituency MLC elections. On Wednesday, BC leaders of Nalgonda district met Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and urged him to allot party ticket for the Nagarjunasagar byelection to late Nomula’ son N Bhagat. The Yadava community leaders also warned that if the ticket was given to anyone else that person would not be allowed to campaign in the constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR TRS Nagarjunasagar Assembly
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp