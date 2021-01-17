Telangana cops implore MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha over promotions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Constables of the Telangana Police Department deputed to Hyderabad Commissionerate and erstwhile Khammam, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Sangareddy districts, approached MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday, in connection with their pending promotions.

Around 5,000 constables, who are in service for close to three decades and awaiting promotion to the post of Head Constable, have sought Kavitha’s intervention in resolving their grievances.

They sought her help with respect to the cases related to the promotions, pending in the Telangana High Court. After submitting a representation to Kavitha, they said that she had responded positively to their grievances and assured immediate attention. She also spoke to the officials concerned and urged them to look into the matter on priority basis, they said