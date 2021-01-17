Tigress Phalguna spotted in Telangana's Kagaznagar

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Kagaznagar Forest Division has identified the movement of Phalguna tigress, which migrated from Thadoba Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra and settled in the Kumrambheem Asifabad district.

Forest officials are unable to catch the tigress, who is moving in the forests of Mancherial and KumramBheem and now moving towards the forests of Maharashtra.

The officers are also unable to catch one of the tigress’ injured female cub. Officials identified its movement through camera traps and found that the tigress kept changing her location once she sensed the movement of any human being.

The tigress, who migrated from Maharashtra during the lockdown, is moving in the district forest and had attacked two tribals in November 2020.