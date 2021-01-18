Academic year for Telangana govt colleges, schools likely to be extended

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The current academic year of 2020-21 is likely to extend into the next academic year by at least three months, even if the summer vacation is excluded. So far, seven working months out of 10 have been lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teachers from government junior colleges and high schools in the State say that online classes have not been very effective in completing the syllabus. Following CBSE’s guidelines, the syllabus was reduced to 70 per cent of the earlier one and has to be taught from the beginning, which would take at least 120-150 working days, say teachers.

Herculean task

Till February 1, the current academic year will lose nearly 200 working days. “Even if the syllabus is reduced to 70 per cent, it is going to be a herculean task to finish it within four months,” said Madhusudhan Reddy, president, Telangana State Junior Lecturers Association.

No preparation time

“Then, we have to give students time of at least two weeks to prepare for the exam, after which they will be conducted for two weeks. And it would take a minimum of 40 days for the results to come out.” According to Madhusudhan, this would impact the schedule of forthcoming academic years and also the admissions of students into higher education. Besides, the Intermediate students will also have to prepare for competitive exams. “Class X is a threshold. Students and teachers will have to work hard to complete 70 per cent of the syllabus,” said general secretary, Telangana State United Teachers Federation, CH Ravi. “Even if we work throughout the summer, 70 per cent of the syllabus cannot be completed and without any revision, appearing for the board exams is going to be difficult,” he added.

Tentative schedule

The Education Department, meanwhile, has not released any tentative schedule for conducting board exams. According to sources, the schedule will only be prepared when the schools start functioning. Private schools, however, have fared better as they have finished nearly 50-60 per cent of the syllabus through online classes and have also completed the half-yearly exams.