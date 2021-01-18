BJP action plan for Telangana poll in pipeline, cadre told to hold district level meets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To draw up strategies for the upcoming elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its State Executive Committee meeting here on Sunday. The saffron party has constituted a new committee with 70 people including district presidents and former presidents, with the exception being Nalgonda and Karimnagar districts.

The party passed a resolution to participate in the fundraising event for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodya from January 20 to February 10. All party leaders starting from polling booth in-charges will participate in the drive.

The meeting was attended by BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nadendla Baskar Rao and other eminent leaders.

The committee has prepared an action plan to follow for Nagarjunasagar byelection, and Warangal, Khammam, Nakirekal, and Siddipet Municipal elections. The district representatives have submitted their report to the party on performance and prospects. The State leadership has directed the executive committee members to organise district and mandal-level meetings at the earliest.

As part of MLC election preparations, the party has decided to organise conferences with graduates and professionals based on their occupation, and to organise tours in which top leaders will take part.

Meanwhile, the BJP passed several other resolutions on problems being faced by Golla Kurmas, Girijans, employees, unemployed youth, EWS reservations, farmers, 2BHK housing scheme, BCs, and atrocities against Dalits and women. The party has decided to prepare an action plan to fight against these issues.

