Houses to get QR codes soon, to be integrated with tax, sanitation depts in Telangana

The garbage collector would be given a hand-held device  using which he/she has to scan the QR code after collecting the garbage.

Published: 18th January 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is contemplating implementation of Quick Response (QR) code-based digital door numbering on a pilot basis in some of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana.“We do plan to switch to QR code-based digital door numbering and will start with smaller ULBs,” MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted on Sunday. 

Officials of Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) told Express that the project would be implemented in some ULBs of Khammam, Narsingi, Sircilla, Nizampet, and Miryalaguda. The project aims to create a uniform addressing system for all houses using geo-spatial and cloud computing technologies. This will be combined with standard methodologies in street addressing and door numbering. The need for such a system was felt as identifying a house or property based on the current system has become a challenge, considering the urban sprawl and mushrooming of apartments.

The door numbers will be integrated with property tax, town planning and sanitation departments, so that all the information can be captured through the QR code, CDMA officials said. According to Section 192 (3) on ‘Naming of Streets and Numbering of Buildings’ of the New Municipalities Act, 2019, the Commissioner shall take up naming and numbering of streets and introduce digital unique property numbering system, they added.

Such an initiative has been taken up in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, and Vijayawada. GHMC officials said in such a system, authorities could track whether the local sanitation worker had collected the garbage from a particular house or not. The garbage collector would be given a hand-held device  using which he/she has to scan the QR code after collecting the garbage.

Finding houses tough task in city
