Mahbubnagar will become sports hub soon: Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government will turn Mahbubnagar into a sports hub in Telangana, Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud pointed out that it was a matter of pride to organise the first-of-its-kind National ParaMotor Championship in the district. He made this statement while taking part in the concluding ceremony of the five-day Championship, at the stadium ground in Mahbubnagar on Sunday.

While addressing the gathering, he said: “Indoor and outdoor stadiums, and grounds would be developed in the district to turn Mahbubnagar into a sports hub. Steps are being taken to construct a Volleyball Academy and a hostel for women players in the district headquarters. In the next few months, a National Paramotor Training Centre will also come up on a 15-acre land.” Nitin Kumar from Haryana, was titled the overall champion of the National ParaMotor Championship.