Organise Indian flag fest, says Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao

During the freedom movement, Mahatma Gandhi had declared the national flag at Gymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada on April 1, 1921, he added. 

Published: 18th January 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File Photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao wants his party to undertake the centenary celebrations of national flag declaration day to counter the claims of BJP’s nationalism. He wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi requesting to organise centenary celebrations of national flag declaration day across the country. During the freedom movement, Mahatma Gandhi had declared the national flag at Gymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada on April 1, 1921, he added. 

Requesting Sonia Gandhi to hoist the national flag at Gymkhana Grounds marking the declaration day, he asked her to direct all the Pradesh Congress Committees to organise ‘Indian Flag Festival’.

He said that while the Prime Minister remembered the author of national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana,’ the BJP government totally ignored Pingali Venkaiah, who had designed the national flag. He criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for ignoring the national flag designer.

Comments

