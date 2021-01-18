Parents donate organs of brain dead 20-yr-old girl in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Family members of a 20-year-old girl, Cheryala Abhinitha, who was declared brain dead by doctors, have donated her organs to three different people under Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

A final year BTech student who hailed from Julaiwada in Hanamkonda, Cheryala Abhinitha met with an accident on the Hunter Road on January 14, 2021. She was first admitted to a hospital in Hanamkonda and was later shifted to Hyderabad. Though the doctors tried their level best, they couldn’t save Abhinitha’s life and she was declared brain dead on Sunday. It was after this that her parents, Chandrashekar and Krishnaveni, came forward and took the decision to donate her organs.

Telangana Eye, Organ and Body Donors’ Association president Konreddy Malla Reddy appreciated the family members of the victim for understanding the importance of organ donation. He said, “While reeling under the pain of losing their young daughter, her parents decided to give three persons a second chance.”

Under the aegis of Dr Swarnalatha, chief of the Jeevandan scheme at NIMS, the surgeons retrieved her two kidneys and liver and transplanted it.