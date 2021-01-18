Post Sankranti, NH-65 sees heavy traffic

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Heavy rush was witnessed on the National Highway-65 in Nalgonda after scores of people returning from Andhra Pradesh, after Sankranti holidays, found themselves in a bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway on Sunday.

As the holidays came after almost all Covid-related restrictions were relaxed, the road was crowded with not just two-wheelers and four-wheelers alone, but also heavy vehicles like buses and containers. Meanwhile, the officials closed the Patangi toll plaza in Bhuvanagiri district, owing to the heavy traffic gridlock.

With the holidays coming to an end, which also coincided with the weekend, those people who were in their native villages in Andhra chose Sunday to return to Telangana, which led to the major traffic jam which continued for hours.

According to sources, the officials have kept seven gates towards Hyderabad and five towards Vijayawada open at the Korlapahad toll plaza.