Pugmarks of leopard spotted at Malkapur

The decision was taken after noticing that the tiger continues to change its shelter frequently.

Published: 18th January 2021 12:00 PM

leopard

Representational Image

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/ ADILABAD: Two days after a leopard that slipped and fell into an agricultural well, at Malkapur village of Boinpalli mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district, managed to find its way out with the help of a long ladder, the big cat’s pugmarks were spotted on the outskirts of Marupaka village of Vemulawada mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Sunday. A few local residents who noticed the pugmarks immediately alerted the Forest Department officials, who reached the spot and collected the samples.

Speaking to Express, District Forest Officer (DFO) SJ Asha said that the authorities have requested the local residents to avoid venturing out after its dark to avoid man-animal conflict. She also pointed out that as per assessments, the leopard will not harm human beings.  However, villagers are in the grip of fear after the pugmarks were spotted on the village outskirts. 

Asifabad officials to take break from searches

After a week-long search to track the tiger that attacked two cattle in Asifabad district, the official teams are planning to take a break for a few days and resume the operations afterwards. The decision was taken after noticing that the tiger continues to change its shelter frequently.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Shantharam said that the team of veterinary doctors from Chandrapur district, along with their counterparts in Telangana, had been carrying out search operations. Though the official teams are taking a break for a few days, the authorities have installed several CCTVs to constantly monitor its movement, she added.

