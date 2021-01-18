STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior CPI leader Narsing Rao who took part in Telangana armed struggle dies at 90

Narsing Rao was also a student leader from Nizam College, Hyderabad, and participated in the anti-Razakar movement in 1948

Burgula Narsing Rao (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior CPI leader and leader of the Telangana armed struggle Burgula Narsing Rao passed away due to ill health at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. He was 90.  

Narsing Rao was also a student leader from Nizam College, Hyderabad, and participated in the anti-Razakar movement in 1948. He was president of All Hyderabad Students Union. He was the nephew of Burgula Rama Krishna Rao, the first Chief Minister of Hyderabad state.

Narsing Rao also served as the national president of the All India Students Federation (AISF). In his early days, he worked in the CPI central office in Mumbai. He was very close to the Ravi Narayana Reddy Foundation and Telangana Martyrs Memorial Trust.

Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao recalled that Narsing Rao participated in the first and last generation movements for a separate Telangana. Narsing Rao's death was a loss to Telangana, Chandrasekhar Rao said.
 
TRS working president KT Rama Rao also condoled the death of Narsing Rao, saying it was an irreparable loss to Telangana.

In a message, CPI former general secretary and former MP Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy recalled that Narsing Rao was the president of All Hyderabad Students Union in the turbulent years of the Telangana armed struggle against the autocratic rule of the Nizam.

"In spite of his advanced age, Narsing Rao participated in the 75th foundation celebrations of AISF in Lucknow. Narsing Rao stood for secularism, democracy and scientific temper," Sudhakar Reddy said.

