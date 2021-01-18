STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sexed semen technology to help cattle ryots in Karimnagar get good profit

K’nagar Dairy to provide incentives to farmers raising female calves.

Published: 18th January 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Cattle being taken to pasture land outside Tentuliragadi village for grazing | Express

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to ensure that cows give birth to one of their kind itself, which would in turn help increase productivity and thereby revenue, the Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited (KMPCL), aka Karimnagar Dairy, has started using sexed semen technology.

According to sources, the Karimnagar Dairy has already ensured the birth of 66 female calves, with the help of the aforementioned technology, wherein cows are impregnated using sex-sorted semen through artificial insemination process.  It may be mentioned here that sexed semens are specially processed semens of bulls from which ‘Y’ chromosomes in the cells — which lead to the birth of male calves — are removed. Semens which have only ‘X’ chromosomes can ensure that female calves are born.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, KMPCL chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao said that the dairy is also providing financial assistance to those farmers raising female calves. He also mentioned that several farmers have stopped raising bulls as the profit is meagre and the male calves are usually considered a financial burden as they do not give milk. It was after taking cognisance of the interests of cattle farmers that Karimnagar Diary decided to start using sexed semen technology.

“We are striving hard to empower cattle farmers in the erstwhile district. This is the reason why we decided to implement sexed semen technology, which would help farmers earn better revenue,” he said.
Besides, the Karimnagar Dairy has also announced a cash incentive of `10,000 to cattle growers for raising female calves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karimnagar Dairy Semen tech
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp