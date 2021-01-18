Sexed semen technology to help cattle ryots in Karimnagar get good profit

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to ensure that cows give birth to one of their kind itself, which would in turn help increase productivity and thereby revenue, the Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited (KMPCL), aka Karimnagar Dairy, has started using sexed semen technology.

According to sources, the Karimnagar Dairy has already ensured the birth of 66 female calves, with the help of the aforementioned technology, wherein cows are impregnated using sex-sorted semen through artificial insemination process. It may be mentioned here that sexed semens are specially processed semens of bulls from which ‘Y’ chromosomes in the cells — which lead to the birth of male calves — are removed. Semens which have only ‘X’ chromosomes can ensure that female calves are born.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, KMPCL chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao said that the dairy is also providing financial assistance to those farmers raising female calves. He also mentioned that several farmers have stopped raising bulls as the profit is meagre and the male calves are usually considered a financial burden as they do not give milk. It was after taking cognisance of the interests of cattle farmers that Karimnagar Diary decided to start using sexed semen technology.

“We are striving hard to empower cattle farmers in the erstwhile district. This is the reason why we decided to implement sexed semen technology, which would help farmers earn better revenue,” he said.

Besides, the Karimnagar Dairy has also announced a cash incentive of `10,000 to cattle growers for raising female calves.