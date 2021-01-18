Telangana MLC listens to VROs woes, assures help

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Village Revenue Officers Welfare Association (TSVROWA) met Telangana Rashtriya Rythu Samanvaya Samithi chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwer Reddy on Sunday and sought his help.

They told him that they were being pressurised by higher-ups to work on land-related tasks despite the fact that the VRO system had been abolished.

Responding to their grievances, Rajeshwer Reddy called up Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector and questioned why they were allotting the works to VROs.

The Collector told him that he would ensure that no such work was allotted to VROs. Reddy assured the VROs that he would take up the issue of promotion with Chief Secretary.