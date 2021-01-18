Telangana cops rescue teen worker from house 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) officials rescued a 14-year-old girl who was being illegally employed at a house in Choppadandi mandal headquarters, on Saturday. The victim belongs to Mahbubnagar district. According to sources, she had previously worked at a house in Hyderabad as well, from where she was brought to Choppadandi by her new ‘employer’. The police have booked the employer, G Rajashekar Reddy.