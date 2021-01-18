Telangana cops rescue teen worker from house 

KARIMNAGAR: The Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) officials rescued a 14-year-old girl who was being illegally employed at a house in Choppadandi mandal headquarters, on Saturday. The victim belongs to Mahbubnagar district. According to sources, she had previously worked at a house in Hyderabad as well, from where she was brought to Choppadandi by her new ‘employer’. The police have booked the employer, G Rajashekar Reddy.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Fossil fuel firms failing to curb climate gas leaks: Report
Samajwadi Party to contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls on its own: Akhilesh Yadav
Stir against agri laws: Women take over the reins on Monday to mark 'Women Farmers' Day'
R-Day flypast: Rafale aircraft, first woman fighter pilot to debut
'Will win in Nandigram or quit politics': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari accepts Mamata Banerjee's dare
CM tears copies of farm laws as Puducherry Assembly adopts resolution seeking their repeal