BioAsia 2021 to be held online, 30,000 may attend 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 18th edition of BioAsia will be conducted virtually from February 22 to 23, 2020. Minister for Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao unveiled the logo, website, and theme - Move the Needle - for the event on Monday.

“BioAsia, which is the State’s flagship event, has emerged as an important global meeting to deliberate on the opportunities, challenges, and solutions for the Life Sciences sector,” he said. “With the theme ‘Move the Needle,’ the event will provide a platform to deliberate on topics of paramount importance, essentially centered around dealing with Covid-19, preparing for new realities of healthcare, and much more. The Life Sciences Advisory Committee of the State will spearhead and advise on the conduct of the event,” said Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan.

Over the course of 17 years, the event has witnessed participation from over 20,000 leaders representing over 93 countries. Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director (Life Sciences), Government of Telangana, said, “Going virtual, the 2021 event will have a wider global reach and we are anticipating participation of about 30,000 Life Sciences professionals from around the world.”