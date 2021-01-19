STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI raid at PFO in Telangana, employee caught taking Rs 3,000 bribe

EPFO sources said that there have been several allegations of corruption against Bharat Reddy in the past.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Officials of the ACB section of the CBI conducted raids at the Employees’ Provident Fund Office (EPFO) in Patancheru on Monday evening.  Bharat Reddy, a senior social security assistant at the EPFO, was caught taking a bribe of `3,000 for granting a pension to an employee working in a private industry.  

EPFO sources said that there have been several allegations of corruption against Bharat Reddy in the past.  ACB officials are also investigating the latest incident, and questioning  other employees in the office. They arrived at the office at around 2 pm.

