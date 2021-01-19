Godse heirs thriving in BJP, claims TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stepping up their attack against the saffron party, TRS leaders on Monday termed the BJP ‘Bada Jhuta Party’ and ‘Bakwas Jyada Party’. They went on to allege that the BJP was home to many ‘Godse heirs’.

Leaders of the ruling party further claimed that Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had done nothing for Telangana. Speaking to reporters at TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) office, MLAs Gadari Kishore Kumar, S Saidireddy, and MLC Shambhipur Raju alleged that BJP was a party of liars. “The 172 MPs and 26 Union Ministers of the party are facing one allegation or the other. While facing a court case, Amit Shah took shelter in Delhi for two years.

How can BJP leaders call TRS a mafia party,” asked Kishore Kumar. He further asked BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar if he was ready for a debate with TRS leaders over development. The MLA expressed doubts on whether Bandi was really a Hindu or not, and alleged that Kishan Reddy did not resign from his MLA post for the sake of a separate Telangana. Saidireddy said that there was not a single scheme announced by the Central government that was helpful to the public.

“The Make in India scheme is a farce. The BJP is playing tricks on the pretext of Ram Mandir. Even the Statue of Unity was manufactured in China,” the leader claimed. “The BJP Central leadership has unleashed mad dogs into the State,” he said. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, MLA A Jeevan Reddy, Whip T Bhanu Prasad Rao and MLC M Srinivas Reddy alleged that the heirs of Godse were still prospering in the BJP. “The heirs of Godse are criticising KCR, who is a Gandhilike leader,” said Jeevan Reddy.

Vemula hits out at Bandi

Nizamabad: R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy challenged BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to a debate on welfare schemes in BJP-ruled Sates. “If he (Sanjay Kumar) can prove that BJP-ruled States have the same welfare schemes as Telangana, I will quit my post,” Vemula said

Scuffle at vax site over flexi

Adilabad: Mild tension prevailed at a vaccination centre on Tuesday, as BJP leaders took objection to a flexi for its lack of PM Narendra Modi’s picture. BJP’s Gudithanoor ZPTC and other leaders marched to the PHC in the village, where vaccination was ongoing, and took down the flexi which only had photos of TRS men