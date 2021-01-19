STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huzurabad farmer chances upon ancient pot while tilling land

The pots contained figurines shaped by mud, bricks, and portions of rings.

Published: 19th January 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

A day after a farmer stumbled upon an ancient pot in Huzurabad, Archaeology Dept officials dig up the land on Monday

A day after a farmer stumbled upon an ancient pot in Huzurabad, Archaeology Dept officials dig up the land on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  A day after a farmer in Ranganayakula Gutta of Huzurabad found an ancient earthen pot in a field while levelling his land, the Archeology Department, with the help of the police, Revenue and Tourism Department officials, conducted an excavation in the area.

The pot was found in the field of farmer S Raji Reddy. After three hours of excavation, Archeology staff led by Assistant Director B Ganga Devi unearthed two big pots two feet from the ground.

The pots contained figurines shaped by mud, bricks, and portions of rings. “On initial inspection, it seems like the antiques belong to the Satavahana era. It could be from Dhulikatta, Peddabonkur or Kotilingala.

 The pots seem to be of red ware. The excavated material will be shifted to Hyderabad so that experts and historians can take a look at it and determine the exact period to which it belongs,” said Ganga Devi.

Learning of the incident, locals thronged the area to get a glimpse of the treasure. Meanwhile, Huzurabad Tahsildar I Bahu Singh suggested that farmer Raji Reddy not dig his field too deep for cultivation until further reports arrive from the Archeology Department. 

