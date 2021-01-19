STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian economy will bounce back in coming months: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Hence, there has to be a concerted effort from the part of all stakeholders in making the economy robust again.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian economy is likely to rebound, after dealing with the impact of Covid-19 and the pandemic-induced lockdown, in the coming months, said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Monday.“While the economy is expected to rebound in the coming months, it is important to sustain the momentum.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at
the e-Graduation Ceremony of ICSI

Hence, there has to be a concerted effort from the part of all stakeholders in making the economy robust again. I urge India Inc. to take the lead,” the Vice-President said while addressing the online convocation of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). “Institutions such as yours will play a key role in putting the economy back on the rails, with a focus on good corporate governance,” said the Vice-President said.

“We are still grappling with the Covid-19 and its impact on livelihood. However, it has to be mentioned that India fared reasonably better than many other nations, including the developed ones, in the fight against the pandemic and in taking steps to revive the economy,” Venkaiah Naidu stated.

Only the other day, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had appreciated India’s efforts, he recalled. “IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said that India took very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and its economic consequences,” Venkaiah Naidu pointed out.Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, ICSI president Ashish Garg, institute secretary Aish Mohan and joint secretary Ankur Yadav were present.

