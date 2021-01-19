STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR corrupt, Modi immaculate: BJP

He said that he was ready for a DNA test to prove that he was Hindu, and asked whether KCR too had the guts to do the same.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh addresses a meeting at Sangareddy on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SANGAREDDY/VIKARABAD : Bent  on increasing its footprint in Telangana, the BJP State unit, apart from landing big fish from other parties, is holding rallies and public meetings to send a message loud and clear that it alone could challenge the TRS monolith on the day of reckoning.

Party State in-charge Tarun Chugh and president Bandi Sanjay Kumar have been spearheading the campaign blitzkrieg, taunting and daring the TRS leadership. At Anantagiri in Vikarabad district, former Minister A Chandrasekhar joined the party, which has come as a shot in the arm for the saffron brigades. 

Sanjay Kumar, speaking at the meeting, asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao if he could match the BJP on the Hindutva agenda in the upcoming byelection to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat. “If you have the guts, you should accept my challenge before the byelection,” he said, adding that the public would decide who the genuine Hindu was.

He said that he was ready for a DNA test to prove that he was Hindu, and asked whether KCR too had the guts to do the same. “The Hindus will teach you a lesson yet again, just as the way they did in Karimnagar (last Lok Sabha elections),” Sanjay Kumar said.He pointed out that KCR should hang his head in shame to have an alliance with a party which said that they would kill Hindus if given 15 minutes’ time. Sanjay Kumar asserted that the Hindus would not recognise KCR as one of their own even if he performed pujas and yagnas to safeguard his seat.

The two leaders also addressed party workers at a Sangareddy district working committee meeting earlier in the day, where they wanted them to remain battle-ready at all times to teach the TRS a fitting lesson for all its “omissions and commissions”.Chugh said it was time KCR explained what he had done for the people of Telangana over the last six years.

“Both KCR and Narendra Modi came to power at the same time. But see the difference. KCR rule is marked with corruption, while Modi’s remained immaculate as ever,” he said.

Stop criticising Bandi or face the music: MP
Nizamabad: Slamming TRS leaders for expressing doubts as to whether BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was really a Hindu or not, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri said that it was inappropriate of the pink party leaders to say such things in public. The MP said that if the TRS leaders continued to maintain their foul-mouthed character, the people will teach them a befitting lesson

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS BJP Telangana bjp Telangana
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp