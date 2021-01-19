KCR corrupt, Modi immaculate: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SANGAREDDY/VIKARABAD : Bent on increasing its footprint in Telangana, the BJP State unit, apart from landing big fish from other parties, is holding rallies and public meetings to send a message loud and clear that it alone could challenge the TRS monolith on the day of reckoning.

Party State in-charge Tarun Chugh and president Bandi Sanjay Kumar have been spearheading the campaign blitzkrieg, taunting and daring the TRS leadership. At Anantagiri in Vikarabad district, former Minister A Chandrasekhar joined the party, which has come as a shot in the arm for the saffron brigades.

Sanjay Kumar, speaking at the meeting, asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao if he could match the BJP on the Hindutva agenda in the upcoming byelection to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat. “If you have the guts, you should accept my challenge before the byelection,” he said, adding that the public would decide who the genuine Hindu was.

He said that he was ready for a DNA test to prove that he was Hindu, and asked whether KCR too had the guts to do the same. “The Hindus will teach you a lesson yet again, just as the way they did in Karimnagar (last Lok Sabha elections),” Sanjay Kumar said.He pointed out that KCR should hang his head in shame to have an alliance with a party which said that they would kill Hindus if given 15 minutes’ time. Sanjay Kumar asserted that the Hindus would not recognise KCR as one of their own even if he performed pujas and yagnas to safeguard his seat.

The two leaders also addressed party workers at a Sangareddy district working committee meeting earlier in the day, where they wanted them to remain battle-ready at all times to teach the TRS a fitting lesson for all its “omissions and commissions”.Chugh said it was time KCR explained what he had done for the people of Telangana over the last six years.

“Both KCR and Narendra Modi came to power at the same time. But see the difference. KCR rule is marked with corruption, while Modi’s remained immaculate as ever,” he said.

Stop criticising Bandi or face the music: MP

Nizamabad: Slamming TRS leaders for expressing doubts as to whether BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was really a Hindu or not, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri said that it was inappropriate of the pink party leaders to say such things in public. The MP said that if the TRS leaders continued to maintain their foul-mouthed character, the people will teach them a befitting lesson