STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Land grabbing, corrupt practices a hallmark of TRS, says TPCC chief

Speaking to mediapersons after attending the Huzurnagar Municipal Council meeting on Monday, Reddy said TRS leaders were involved in land grabbing across the State.

Published: 19th January 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that land grabbing has become the hallmark of TRS leaders across the Telangana State.

Speaking to mediapersons after attending the Huzurnagar Municipal Council meeting on Monday, Reddy said TRS leaders were involved in land grabbing across the State. He said the situation had become so bad that even TRS councillors were complaining of land grabbing against their own party leaders in Huzurnagar. The councillors also complained about the corruption in execution of municipal works, Reddy said.

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks to
mediapersons after attending the Huzurnagar
Municipal Council meeting on Monday

Reddy recalled several high-profile cases of land grabbing involving top TRS leaders. He said as the former Keesara tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, accused of accepting a bribe of `1.10 crore, committed suicide, the involvement of TRS leaders in the case could not get exposed.

He said the ruling party leaders had grabbed land belonging to Hyderabad Central University and had encroached upon many parks and constructed illegal structures on the bed of Musi river. ‘Cong sure to win in N’sagar’.

Meanwhile, exuding confidence that the Congress will win the Nagarjunasagar byelection, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said he would stop talking about politics if they lost. He was speaking at a protest by shopkeepers who lost their livelihood in the road expansion at Yadadri. He alleged that it was a ruse for TRS to make a quick buck through real estate deals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC Telangana Uttam Kumar Reddy
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)
UP health worker dies day after receiving COVID vaccine shot, officials say due to cardiac arrest
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp