Land grabbing, corrupt practices a hallmark of TRS, says TPCC chief

SURYAPET: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that land grabbing has become the hallmark of TRS leaders across the Telangana State.

Speaking to mediapersons after attending the Huzurnagar Municipal Council meeting on Monday, Reddy said TRS leaders were involved in land grabbing across the State. He said the situation had become so bad that even TRS councillors were complaining of land grabbing against their own party leaders in Huzurnagar. The councillors also complained about the corruption in execution of municipal works, Reddy said.

Reddy recalled several high-profile cases of land grabbing involving top TRS leaders. He said as the former Keesara tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, accused of accepting a bribe of `1.10 crore, committed suicide, the involvement of TRS leaders in the case could not get exposed.

He said the ruling party leaders had grabbed land belonging to Hyderabad Central University and had encroached upon many parks and constructed illegal structures on the bed of Musi river. ‘Cong sure to win in N’sagar’.

Meanwhile, exuding confidence that the Congress will win the Nagarjunasagar byelection, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said he would stop talking about politics if they lost. He was speaking at a protest by shopkeepers who lost their livelihood in the road expansion at Yadadri. He alleged that it was a ruse for TRS to make a quick buck through real estate deals.