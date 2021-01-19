SCCL to construct 1,478 staff quarters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Staffers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will be allotted quarters shortly. The management has begun construction of 1,478 residential quarters which is estimated to cost `333 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had previously given an assurance to this end. In the first phase, the SCCL will construct 1,478 quarters. “Out of these, 352 houses will be completed by June and the balance and the allotment will be completed by the year-end,” said SCCL Chairman and MD N Sridhar.

In a statement on Monday, Sridhar said that every quarter would be constructed with two bedrooms, a hall and kitchen. The old quarters had one bedroom, a small hall and tiny kitchen. But the new quarters would have 963 square feet space. Of the total quarters, 994 would be constructed in Bhupalapalli, where new mines are coming up.

These quarters will be completed and allotted to workers by December. Another lot of 352 houses will be constructed a Sattupalli and they will be ready by June. Apart from this, the construction of 132 quarters will be taken up at Singareni Thermal Power area.