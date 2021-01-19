Ex-CPI leader Burgula Narsing Rao passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former leader of the CPI and Telangana armed struggle Burgula Narsing Rao passed away due to ill health at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. He was 90. He had participated in the anti-Razakaar movement in 1948 and was a student leader at Nizam College in Hyderabad.

He served as president of the All Hyderabad Students Union and as the national president of the All India Students Federation (AISF). In his early days he worked in the CPI central office in Mumbai.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recalled that Narsing Rao participated in the first and last generation movements for a separate Telangana. His death was a loss to the State, he added. TRS working president KT Rama Rao also condoled his death, said that it was an irreparable loss to Telangana.

“In spite of his advanced age, Narsing Rao participated in the 75th foundation celebrations of the AISF in Lucknow. He stood for secularism, democracy, and scientific temper,” said Communist Party of India former general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy.