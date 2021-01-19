Take decision on MBA counselling in 48 hours: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court, on Monday, granted 48-hours time to the State government to take a decision on the letter written by the State Council for Higher Education regarding conduct of special counselling for admission into MBA and MCA courses for students who are awaiting results of their semester examinations.

“Why has no decision been taken on the letter which was written 10 days ago? Costs will be imposed on the authorities concerned if they fail to comply with the order,” the bench remarked. A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by Telangana Republican Party, represented by its students union leader A Anand, seeking special counselling for backlog students.

Petitioner’s counsel N Yadishwar had earlier urged the court to declare the decision of State to conduct TSICET-2020 for admission into MBA and MCA courses before announcing the degree backlog results, which are expected to be announced by end of second week of this month, as illegal.

As per the notification, the last date for admissions into these courses was by end of December last year, he added. Government counsel Vani Reddy submitted that the council had written a letter to the Principal Secretary to Higher Education on the issue, and a decision was yet to be taken. HC asked authorties to take a decision within 48 hours.