Telangana CM visits site of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, congratulates engineers

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday visited the site of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and is currently holding a review with officials.



Rao left from Hyderabad by helicopter and reached Kaleshwaram village. He visited Kaleshwara-Mukteswara Swamy temple and offered special prayers.

Later, the Chief Minister offered turmeric, vermilion, flowers and coins to the Godavari river.

The water level touched 100 feet at Medigadda barrage. Rao visited the barrage as it is full of water.

Rao congratulated the engineers who constructed the project in record time.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the Test series against Australia. He hailed the Indian team for its wonderful performance with limited resources as many senior players were away from the team due to injuries.

Rao said this historic win would be remembered forever. He congratulated captain Rahane and other members of the team.