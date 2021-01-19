Telangana sees four cases of adverse events after vaccine rollout

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stray cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) marked the second day of Covid-19 vaccine administration across Telangana. There were, however, four serious cases — three in Hyderabad and one in Palakurhty in Janagaon district.

At Palakurthy Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Janagaon district, a health worker collapsed after receiving the Covid vaccine jab on Monday. The frontline worker, K Venkata Lakshmi, 42, works in Chennur village. She was immediately shifted to Janagaon District Government Hospital by the officials concerned.In Hyderabad, a 29-year-old old ANM worker, Naveena has been suffering from nausea and vomiting since inoculation on Saturday, the first day of vaccine rollout, according to doctors at Area Hospital, Golconda.

Health worker K Venkata Lakshmi

collapsed after receiving the Covid-19

vaccine in Palakurthy PHC on Monday

“She came to Area Hospital, Golconda as it was close to her residence. The AEFI team here quickly administered medicines to treat her vomiting sensation and sent her to Gandhi Hospital for better treatment,” said Dr Fathima Kauser, Medical Officer in-charge of vaccinations in Golconda Area Hospital.

At Gandhi Hospital, Superintendent Dr M Raja Rao informed that she was admitted to the Acute Medical Centre (AMC) on the 7th floor at 2 pm. “Doctors on special duty from the AEFI committee have examined her. Her temperature is normal. Her pulse, BP and oxygen saturation are normal as well. She is stable. We will conduct all necessary investigations and monitor her,” said a statement from Gandhi Hospital.

Day 2 of rollout: 82% of targeted beneficiaries receive vaccine in TS

In other cases of possible reaction to the vaccine, two candidates from Shahpoor UPHC had to be shifted to Area Hospital Malakjgiri for further analysis. “One candidate had giddiness which was resolved within an hour.

The other candidate had fits, which we learnt could be due to some preexisting condition. Conditions of both are stable,” said MA Sattar, Special Officer for the vaccine site. Speaking to Express, Palakurthy PHC Medical Officer Dr T Priyanka said 50 health workers were vaccinated on Monday and a Middle-Level Health Provider Venkata Lakshmi was one among them. “After administering the vaccine, Venkata Lakshmi was kept under observation.

When she started feeling dizzy and collapsed at the PHC, we immediately shifted her to the District Government Hospital,” Priyanka said. The Jangaon District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and other officials visited Venkata Lakshmi at the hospital and said her condition is now stable. On January 16, there were only 11 cases of AEFI reported from over 3,900 beneficiaries who received the vaccine. Officials said there are over 370 ICU beds across 57 hospitals to tackle AEFI that cannot be tackled at the vaccination sites.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Telangana achieved an 82 per cent coverage for vaccination of the targeted beneficiaries on Day 2 of the rollout. This translates to 13,666 healthcare workers being vaccinated on the day. With this, the State has vaccinated 17,628 health workers in just two days of the rollout. The targeted beneficiaries were 16,750 for Monday across 355 sites. However, the turnout plummeted. It is learnt that it was especially low in tertiary care hospitals such as Osmania General and Gandhi hospitals, where reluctance amongst the health workers was high.

In OGH, for instance, against the 200 targeted beneficiaries, only 87 agreed for the shot. It is learnt that the most beneficiaries are rejecting on grounds of age and having preexisting comorbidities like diabetes and BP. Many are also hoping to take the shot after a few weeks to months to see all possible outcomes. Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health released a statement stating that 84 per cent of targeted beneficiaries were covered in two days of vaccine rollout. On Day 1, nearly 3,962 had taken the Covishield shot and this gave coverage of 92 per cent.