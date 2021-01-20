Day 3 of covid vaccination: 52,000 get jabs in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Tuesday, the Day 3 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, Telangana increased the average number of beneficiaries receiving the jab at a site to 100 from 50, across 894 centres.

The state vaccinated 51,997 healthcare workers on the day, taking the number of vaccinated beneficiaries to 69,625, which is second only to Karnataka that has inoculated 80, 686 individuals.

The state achieved a 71 per cent coverage of the targeted beneficiaries (73,673) on the day, implying that 21,676 individuals refused the vaccine on the third day of the rollout.

With Telangana maximising it’s vaccination regime to 100 beneficiaries per site across 894 locations, the Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) also increased to 51. These were minor reactions and not serious or severe, noted the Health Department.

Meanwhile, Telangana was lauded by the MOHFW for being a large State that had set realistic targets for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and achieved a good coverage so far.

Telangana recorded coverage of 74 per cent amongst its targeted beneficiaries so far.

Telangana recorded 256 Covid-19 cases, 289 recoveries and two deaths, after conducting 31,486 tests, on Monday. With this, the active tally is at 4,005 and the toll has reached 1,581.