STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Day 3 of covid vaccination: 52,000 get jabs in Telangana

The state vaccinated 51,997 healthcare workers on the day, taking the number of vaccinated beneficiaries to 69,625, which is second only to Karnataka that has inoculated 80, 686 individuals.  

Published: 20th January 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers receive COVID 19 Vaccine.

Healthcare workers receive COVID 19 Vaccine. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Tuesday, the Day 3 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, Telangana increased the average number of beneficiaries receiving the jab at a site to 100 from 50, across 894 centres. 

The state vaccinated 51,997 healthcare workers on the day, taking the number of vaccinated beneficiaries to 69,625, which is second only to Karnataka that has inoculated 80, 686 individuals.  

The state achieved a 71 per cent coverage of the targeted beneficiaries (73,673) on the day, implying that 21,676 individuals refused the vaccine on the third day of the rollout. 

With Telangana maximising it’s vaccination regime to 100 beneficiaries per site across 894 locations, the Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) also increased to 51. These were minor reactions and not serious or severe, noted the Health Department. 

Meanwhile, Telangana was lauded by the MOHFW for being a large State that had set realistic targets for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and achieved a good coverage so far. 

Telangana recorded coverage of 74 per cent amongst its targeted beneficiaries so far. 

Telangana recorded 256 Covid-19 cases, 289 recoveries and two deaths, after conducting 31,486 tests, on Monday. With this, the active tally is at 4,005 and the toll has reached 1,581.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Vaccination COVID 19 Vaccination in India
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp