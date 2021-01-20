Death by debt: 25-year-old ryot kills self in Telangana

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A 25-year-old farmer was found dead in his field on Tuesday at Thodellagudem village in Mahabubabad district.

According to police, Ch Veera Babu consumed pesticide as he was depressed over losing standing crop in eight acres and could not repay a loan, which he had taken from local financiers.

He was reportedly being troubled by the financiers, who were demanding that he repay his loan.

​Unable to bear the burden, he killed himself.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and set the body for post-mortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)