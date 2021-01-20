Ending farmer hardships our priority, asserts CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing contentment over the Kaleshwaram project redrawing the irrigation map of the state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to take inspiration from KLIS and complete the construction of all the other major irrigation projects in the State as soon as possible.

After visiting Kaleshwaram project on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that Yellampalli, Mid Manair, LMD, Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Baswapur and Gandhamalla reservoirs would receive water from Medigadda every year.

“Arrangements are being made to supply water to Nizam Sagar from Kaleshwaram. If need be, water will be pumped to the SRSP from Kaleshwaram,” the Chief Minister said.

Recalling that work on Kaleshwaram was taken up round-the-clock like a yagnam, he wanted officials to expedite the construction of Tupakulagudem and Dummugudem barrages of the Sitarama Project. “We want to complete all these projects quickly and put an end to the farmers’ hardships once and for all. That is our aim,” the CM said.

Rao expressed satisfaction over the completion of Kaleshwaram, and congratulated the Water Resources Department officials, working agencies and officials from other departments for their efforts. He further directed officials to fill the tanks and reservoirs in the ensuing summer with the water stored at Kaleshwaram barrages.

The Chief Minister wanted them to prepare project-wise operational guidelines and implement the same. He also directed officials to set up control rooms at Medigadda and Dummugudem barrages.

​Earlier in the day, Rao and his wife Shobha visited Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple and offered special prayers to the deity.