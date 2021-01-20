STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ending farmer hardships our priority, asserts CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Shobha visited Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple and offered special prayers to the deity. 

Published: 20th January 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Shobha offer special prayers at Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple in Bhupalpally district.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Shobha offer special prayers at Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple in Bhupalpally district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing contentment over the Kaleshwaram project redrawing the irrigation map of the state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to take inspiration from KLIS and complete the construction of all the other major irrigation projects in the State as soon as possible. 

After visiting Kaleshwaram project on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that Yellampalli, Mid Manair, LMD, Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Baswapur and Gandhamalla reservoirs would receive water from Medigadda every year. 

“Arrangements are being made to supply water to Nizam Sagar from Kaleshwaram. If need be, water will be pumped to the SRSP from Kaleshwaram,” the Chief Minister said. 

Recalling that work on Kaleshwaram was taken up round-the-clock like a yagnam, he wanted officials to expedite the construction of Tupakulagudem and Dummugudem barrages of the Sitarama Project. “We want to complete all these projects quickly and put an end to the farmers’ hardships once and for all. That is our aim,” the CM said. 

Rao expressed satisfaction over the completion of Kaleshwaram, and congratulated the Water Resources Department officials, working agencies and officials from other departments for their efforts. He further directed officials to fill the tanks and reservoirs in the ensuing summer with the water stored at Kaleshwaram barrages.

The Chief Minister wanted them to prepare project-wise operational guidelines and implement the same. He also directed officials to set up control rooms at Medigadda and Dummugudem barrages.

​Earlier in the day, Rao and his wife Shobha visited Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple and offered special prayers to the deity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp