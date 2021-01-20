Ex-minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy cites RTI data, alleges corruption in KLIS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that massive corruption has been taking place under the guise of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy said that large amounts of money changed hands during the purchase of pumps and motors for the project.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former minister said that according to information received through Right to Information (RTI) Act, the difference between the actual price and the agreement rate was Rs 5,662.22 crore.

“Isn’t this looting the public money,” Reddy asked and dared the engineers-in-chief (ENCs) of the project to come for an open debate.

Janardhan Reddy alleged that there was a huge difference between the actual price and agreement price of of pumps and motors with associated auxiliaries for lifts of package 6, 8, 10 and 11.

​According to the information furnished by BHEL, the the supply price of equipment for the four packages was Rs 1,686.59 crore. But, the agreement value was Rs 7,348.81 crore.

The difference was Rs 5,662.22 crore, he alleged. He wondered who pocketed such a huge amount and asked whether the ENCs were not answerable to the public for it. The former minister said that the IMB agreement value of package 6 was Rs 2,251.25 crore, the actual supply price of BHEL was Rs 530.92 crore and the difference was Rs 1,720.33 crore.

In package 8, the IBM agreement value was Rs 2,548.07, the actual supply price was Rs 529.15 crore, and the difference was Rs 2,018.92 crore. In package 10, the IBM agreement value was Rs 1,117.8 crore, the actual supply price was Rs 305.72 crore, and the difference was Rs 812.12 crore. In package 11, the IBM agreement value was Rs 1,431.65 crore, whereas the actual supply price was Rs 320.80 crore and the difference was Rs 1,110.85 crore.

The total IBM value of electric and motor woks of four packages was Rs 7,348.81 crore, whereas the actual supply price of BHEL was Rs 1,686.59 crore, and the difference was Rs 5,662.22 crore, Nagam said.While the ENCs are stating that there have been no corruption in KLIS, but Rs 5,662.22 crore did change hands in just four packages, Nagam said.

Figures do not add up, according to RTI

