STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ex-minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy cites RTI data, alleges corruption in KLIS

The former minister said that according to information received through Right to Information Act, the difference between the actual price and the agreement rate was Rs 5,662.22 crore. 

Published: 20th January 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that massive corruption has been taking place under the guise of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy said that large amounts of money changed hands during the purchase of pumps and motors for the project.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former minister said that according to information received through Right to Information (RTI) Act, the difference between the actual price and the agreement rate was Rs 5,662.22 crore. 

“Isn’t this looting the public money,” Reddy asked and dared the engineers-in-chief (ENCs) of the project to come for an open debate.

Janardhan Reddy alleged that there was a huge difference between the actual price and agreement price of of pumps and motors with associated auxiliaries for lifts of package 6, 8, 10 and 11. 

​According to the information furnished by BHEL, the the supply price of equipment for the four packages was Rs 1,686.59 crore. But, the agreement value was Rs 7,348.81 crore. 

The difference was Rs 5,662.22 crore, he alleged. He wondered who pocketed such a huge amount and asked whether the ENCs were not answerable to the public for it. The former minister said that the IMB agreement value of package 6 was Rs 2,251.25 crore, the actual supply price of BHEL was Rs 530.92 crore and the difference was Rs 1,720.33 crore. 

In package 8, the IBM agreement value was Rs 2,548.07, the actual supply price was Rs 529.15 crore, and the difference was Rs 2,018.92 crore. In package 10, the IBM agreement value was Rs 1,117.8 crore, the actual supply price was Rs 305.72 crore, and the difference was Rs 812.12 crore. In package 11, the IBM agreement value was Rs 1,431.65 crore, whereas the actual supply price was Rs 320.80 crore and the difference was Rs 1,110.85 crore. 

The total  IBM value of electric and motor woks of four packages was Rs 7,348.81 crore, whereas the actual supply price of BHEL was Rs 1,686.59 crore, and the difference was Rs 5,662.22 crore, Nagam said.While the ENCs are stating that there have been no corruption in KLIS, but Rs 5,662.22 crore did change hands in just four packages, Nagam said.

Figures do not add up, according to RTI

According to the information furnished by BHEL, the supply price of equipment for the four packages was Rs 1,686.59 crore. But, the agreement value was Rs 7,348.81 crore. The difference was Rs 5,662.22 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagam Janardhan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp