Great many leopards, but not enough forests in Rangareddy

HYDERABAD: Incidents of leopards venturing into human habitations have become commonplace in Rangareddy over the past few years, as just about 10 per cent of the district’s geographical area accounts for forests. As per a Forest Survey of India report, while Rangareddy’s geographical area is 7,493 sq.km, its forest cover is only 770.42 sq.km. Rapid urbanisation, industrialisation and encroachments are exerting pressure on the last few tracts of forests left in the district, which are home to several species of wildlife, including the leopard, fox, jackal and the threatened striped hyena.

Assistant Professor at Zoology Department in Osmania University, Dr C Srinivasulu, pointed out that the district was once a well-established leopard habitat. He said, “Thanks to widespread deforestation, all that remains in the district is rocky outcrops. For young leopards that are always on the move, these rocky outcrops, which are seen all around the Outer Ring Road, serve as the only remaining resting places. They prey on stray dogs or feral pigs at night inside human habitations.” He added, “Rangareddy, due to its proximity to Hyderabad, is an ideal destination for industrial development. But the government must bear in mind that while an industry can be shifted to another location, the forest ecosystem and wildlife cannot.”

A senior Forest Department official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Sightings of leopards in Rangareddy is quite regular because the forests here offer a conducive habitat for them to multiply. Unfortunately, there is not enough good-quality prey.”He added, “Leopards are always on the move and cover at least 20 km in a day. In Rangareddy, right on the periphery of forests, there are concrete urban settlements. It is only natural that they are sighted here often.” The official further said, “Moreover, apart from the 2,000 hectares of forest patch near Kadthal, other green tracts in the district are too small to sustain leopard populations for long.”

Take for instance the proposed Hyderabad Pharma City in Yacharam mandal of the district. The region has had regular leopard sightings of late. Blaming the State government for poorly-planned development in the region, Hyderabad-based environmentalist BV Subba Rao said, “The concerned persons in the government do not seem to have any knowledge of balanced regional planning. There is an absence of multi-disciplinary professionals in the departments concerned with urban planning.”

While this is so, the tiger that killed two tribals last year in Asifabad district continues to remain elusive as it proved too smart for the special team of eight members, who had come from the Tadoba Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra and spent a week here helping the Telangana Forest Department capture the tiger. In the one week they were here, officials could hear the tiger’s roar, but could not capture it. They believe that it could have sensed human disturbance in its territory and changed its course altogether.

Leopard sighting scares farmers

Farmers at Guditthanoor village are scared to go to their agricultural fields as a leopard was sighted recently in the area. In fact, the big cat had killed two cows in the village. Adilabad Forest Department officials, who are monitoring the leopard’s movement, assured farmers that it would not create any disturbance, and that they could return to their fields.