K Praveen Rao kidnap case: Cops detain more suspects in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bowenpally police have detained a few more suspects in Vijayawada and Kurnool in connection with the kidnapping of businessman K Praveen Rao and his two brothers for which former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was arrested recently.

The suspects are being shifted to Hyderabad for questioning. Acting on court directions, the police will also take two others -- accused in the case and lodged in the Chanchalguda jail -- into custody for questioning on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Bowenpally police had got in touch with their Andhra Pradesh counterparts to gather clues and detain the suspects for their links with the arrested accused.

The suspects had contacted the accused over mobile phones and were detained based on their call records.

The suspects had contacted Akhila Priya’s family days before the kidnapping. Sources said investigating officials will question them and decide the course of action.

​Meanwhile, the court granted three-day police custody of two accused — N Mallikarjun Reddy and P Sampath.