KT Rama Rao to present Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) Excellence awards will be presented by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on January 23.

A poster was released on the same on Tuesday.

The awards are given under various categories including Industrial productivity, all round performance, agro-based industry, marketing initiatives, export performance, renewable energy, employee welfare, corporate social responsibility, product innovation, research and development, information technology, science and engineering, and women entrepreneurs.