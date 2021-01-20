KT Rama Rao to present Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry awards
HYDERABAD: Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) Excellence awards will be presented by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on January 23.
A poster was released on the same on Tuesday.
The awards are given under various categories including Industrial productivity, all round performance, agro-based industry, marketing initiatives, export performance, renewable energy, employee welfare, corporate social responsibility, product innovation, research and development, information technology, science and engineering, and women entrepreneurs.