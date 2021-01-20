STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS MLA Kranti Kiran holds bike rally for Lord Ram mandir cause 

Andole MLA Kranti Kiran, who was participating in a fundraiser for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, said that Lord Rama was the epitome of Hindu traditions and supremacy. 

Published: 20th January 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLA Kranti Kiran takes part in a bike rally at Jogipet.

TRS MLA Kranti Kiran takes part in a bike rally at Jogipet. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: As BJP is expanding its footprints in Telangana, leaders of other political parties are harnessing the Hindutva agenda through campaigns and rallies. 

For instance, Andole MLA Kranti Kiran, who was participating in a fundraiser for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, said that Lord Rama was the epitome of Hindu traditions and supremacy. 

After inaugurating the campaign in Jogipet village of Andole mandal, he took part in a bike rally in the town on Tuesday. Kranti Kiran urged citizens to provide financial assistance for the construction of Rama Mandir in Ayodhya. 

“I am donating Rs 11,111 towards the cause,” he added. The event saw the participation of leaders from other Hindu outfits like VHP and Bajrang Dal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kranti Kiran
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp