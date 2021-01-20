TRS MLA Kranti Kiran holds bike rally for Lord Ram mandir cause 

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: As BJP is expanding its footprints in Telangana, leaders of other political parties are harnessing the Hindutva agenda through campaigns and rallies.

For instance, Andole MLA Kranti Kiran, who was participating in a fundraiser for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, said that Lord Rama was the epitome of Hindu traditions and supremacy.

After inaugurating the campaign in Jogipet village of Andole mandal, he took part in a bike rally in the town on Tuesday. Kranti Kiran urged citizens to provide financial assistance for the construction of Rama Mandir in Ayodhya.

“I am donating Rs 11,111 towards the cause,” he added. The event saw the participation of leaders from other Hindu outfits like VHP and Bajrang Dal.