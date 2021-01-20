TRS rule Bangaru Telangana only for KCR: BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD: In a fresh offensive against the Telangana government, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday, accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of resorting to large-scale corruption to benefit himself and his family.

The BJP leader, who is also in charge of Telangana, said that the Bangaru Telangana concept which KCR had propounded after he won the Assembly elections in 2014, only benefited his family.

​“It was for him and his family,” he said, speaking at the working committee meeting of the Mahila Morcha here.

“Under the corruption-ridden KCR regime, unemployment is rising. KCR has failed to provide 2 lakh jobs as promised during the elections. As his concern is only for the family, KCR has rehabilitated his daughter as MLC after she lost the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019 at the hands of the BJP,” he said.

BJP leader Vijayashanti said her heart ached when she watched how Telangana was suffering under the tyrannical rule of Chandrasekhar Rao.

KCR has done nothing for Muslims, alleges Arvind

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims of according priority to Muslim minorities were hollow as he merely treated them as his votebank.

He was speaking to the media after the District Development, Coordination, & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting here.

On the other hand, the Central government under PM Modi was focused on ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ to ensure the development of Muslims and the timely release of funds for the implementation of programmes.

However, the Telangana government had not released its share of funds, thereby meting out injustice to them on all fronts — education, employment and training, and entrepreneurship programmes, Arvind asserted.