Uttam Kumar Reddy attacks KCR on change in stance on agriculture produce procurement 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In solidarity with the farmers’ protest against the newly enacted farm laws and higher fuel prices, the Telangana Congress attempted to lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Tuesday as part of the AICC’s ‘Raj Bhavan Gherao’ call.

Police, however, foiled the attempt and arrested the party leaders near Lumbini Park, from where they wanted to take out a rally to Raj Bhavan. Police also placed some of them under house arrest and made preventive dentitions.

The Congress leaders alleged that the Central and State governments had been trying to suppress the farmers’ agitation.

They hit out at the Centre for hiking petrol and diesel prices when the cost of crude oil was diminishing in the international market.

Addressing a press conference at the Saifabad police station after being detained, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy rebuked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for declaring that the state would not procure agricultural produce from the next season. He questioned Rao if Rs 7,000 crore loss mattered when the State’s budget was Rs 10 lakh crore for the past seven years.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the State government, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy questioned police for arresting them while allowing TRS leaders to join the Bharat Bandh.

“Why are police implementing rules that do not apply to TRS leaders?” he questioned. Rao is not concerned about the problems of farmers, students, employees and the people, he said.