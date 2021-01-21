75-year-old woman burnt alive in Indervelli

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, a 75-year-old woman was burnt alive after her hut, which was also being used to store cotton, accidentally caught fire at Hirapur village in Indervelli mandal on Tuesday night.

The deceased person has been identified as Kanaka Renuka Bai, 75.

The incident happened when she was sleeping in the hut next to a bonfire which she had arranged to escape the biting cold.

According to sources, Kanaka Renuka Bai had been living in the hut on her farmland for the past few days to protect the cotton crop. She had also stored around 15 quintals of cotton, which was recently harvested, in the hut.

It was a few farmers, en route their fields, who noticed the gutted hut and immediately informed Renuka Bai’s relatives. They in turn informed the local police, who reached the spot and recovered the victim’s body.

​Utnoor circle inspector Naresh and Indervelli sub-inspector Naganath reached the spot and collected evidences. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the family members of the victim.