STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

75-year-old woman burnt alive in Indervelli

The incident happened when she was sleeping in the hut next to a bonfire which she had arranged to escape the biting cold.

Published: 21st January 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Burnt body, Burns, Immolation

The deceased person has been identified as Kanaka Renuka Bai, 75.  (Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, a 75-year-old woman was burnt alive after her hut, which was also being used to store cotton, accidentally caught fire at Hirapur village in Indervelli mandal on Tuesday night.

The deceased person has been identified as Kanaka Renuka Bai, 75. 

The incident happened when she was sleeping in the hut next to a bonfire which she had arranged to escape the biting cold.

According to sources, Kanaka Renuka Bai had been living in the hut on her farmland for the past few days to protect the cotton crop. She had also stored around 15 quintals of cotton, which was recently harvested, in the hut.

It was a few farmers, en route their fields, who noticed the gutted hut and immediately informed Renuka Bai’s relatives. They in turn informed the local police, who reached the spot and recovered the victim’s body. 

​Utnoor circle inspector  Naresh and Indervelli sub-inspector  Naganath reached the spot and collected evidences. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the family members of the victim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hirapur village Indervelli mandal
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp