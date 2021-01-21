STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accused purchased SIM cards, gave them to ex-minister Akhila Priya

Both the accused, who are in the custody of the Bowenpally police, also stated that they were not aware whether she used those SIM cards or not. 

Both the accused stated that they were not aware whether Akhila Priya used those SIM cards or not.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two of the accused in the Bowenpally kidnap case, N Mallikarjun Reddy and P Sampath — both personal assistants of former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya — are understood to have informed the police that they purchased SIM cards and handed them over Akhila Priya.

According to the police, the duo purchased six SIM cards from a shop in Miyapur and also recharged them. After the SIM cards were activated, Akhila Priya allegedly used them for kidnapping the victims.  

​A number of questions were asked by the police in connection with the kidnap case of badminton players Naveen Rao and his brothers. The cops have tried to establish the role of the accused in the case. 

Police sources said that the accused confessed to have purchased and handed over SIM cards to Akhila Prya and the latter used the numbers to contact the other accused. The accused would be questioned by police for two more days based on court directions.

According to police, the duo purchased six SIM cards from a shop in Miyapur and also recharged them.

