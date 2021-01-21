BJP leaders enacting new drama in name of Ram temple in Ayodhya, says TRS MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA K Vidyasagar Rao made controversial remarks on the donations being collected for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters in Korutla on Thursday, the TRS MLA wondered why the people of Telangana needed "Uttar Pradesh Rama". "We have several Rama temples in Telangana. The BJP leaders are enacting a new drama in the name of Rama temple and seeking alms from the people," he said.



He further wondered whether only those wearing tilak on their foreheads were Rama Bhaktas. "We too are devotees of Rama," the TRS MLA said while attacking BJP leaders.

It may be recalled that TRS MLA from Andole Ch Kranthi Kiran recently participated in a bike rally and collected donations for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.