'Implement PRC at the earliest': Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee leaders on Wednesday called on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with a request to implement the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report immediately.

TJAC chairman Mamilla Rajender, secretary general V Mamatha, TGO general secretary A Satyanarayana, TNGO general secretary R Pratap and other leaders met the Chief Secretary.

They requested him to hold discussions with the employees’ unions on the implementation of the PRC, and urged the government to increase the retirement age.

MLA demands salary hike for government employees

Congress MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu has written to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanding the immediate release of the PRC report and increase in salaries of employees with 60 per cent fitment.

The government has been delaying the procedure in the name of the three-men committee even after getting the report, he said.

He also demanded that the government implement the old pension scheme to employees who have joined the service after 2004.