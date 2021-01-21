STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is PM Narendra Modi only for Hindus, ask TRS men

The state has witnessed rapid strides of progress in the last six years and no BJP-ruled State has seen such development, said Mahender Reddy. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations levelled by the BJP leaders against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former minister and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy questioned whether BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was the only Hindu in the State? He asked whether Modi was Prime Minister only for the Hindu community.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, the TRS leader said that the BJP had no existence in the state. He dared the BJP leaders to put CM KCR behind the bars. 

TRS MLA Metuku Anand said that the BJP state president knew nothing except talking about religion. MLA P Rohith Reddy warned BJP leaders that the TRS cadre would not keep silent, if the BJP leaders passed uncalled for comments against CM KCR. 

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said BJP leaders had no moral right to talk on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). 

“If the BJP leaders have any influence at Centre, they should bring funds for the irrigation projects,” the Minister added. He recalled that the BJP leaders had even failed to pay `25,000 to flood victims in Hyderabad.

