KCR Kaleshwaram puja to make KTR chief minister of Telangana, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Published: 21st January 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the launch of a fundraising drive for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the launch of a fundraising drive for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (Photo | Roshan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday, said he had discovered that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had visited the Kaleshwaram temple to perform special rituals in order to pave the path for son KT Rama Rao succeeding him as Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media in the city, he asked, “Why did you think the CM paid a sudden visit to Kaleshwaram along with his wife? I was suspicious and inquired into the matter only to learn that he had performed special pujas in his farmhouse. From the last three days, KCR has been conducting Dosha Nivarana Puja in the farmhouse,” Sanjay Kumar added. 

​The rituals were meant to ward off evil influences which might halt the process, the Opposition leader said. 

The BJP leader said the Chief Minister had gone to the Kaleshwaram temple along with his wife as advised by archakas to immerse the ‘Puja Dhravyam’ in Triveni river confluence. Sanjay Kumar also offered insights into Rama Rao’s “absence from official work” on Wednesday. The IT Minister, Sanjay  Kumar said, was busy with special pujas.

The BJP state chief wondered what exactly KCR had achieved through the Kaleshwaram project. 

“How is it an achievement? KCR’s dream is to make his son the Chief Minister for which he is preparing the ground,” alleged Sanjay Kumar.  

While agreeing that if the TRS appointed a new CM, it would be an internal matter, Sanjay Kumar still offered his opinion on the same. 

“Health Minister Eatala Rajender or an MLA from Dalit community should be made CM,” Sanjay Kumar stated.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

