Mission Bhagiratha drew me to TRS, says Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Stating that he switched loyalties from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after noticing how efficiently the pink party supremo is implementing various programmes to address water woes in the State, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said it was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s brainchild Mission Bhagiratha which inspired him the most.

The Minister made these statements while addressing a State-level meeting on the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha at the Mission Bhagiratha Knowledge Centre in Komatibanda, Gajwel mandal, on Wednesday.



Speaking to the media afterwards, the Minister expressed his happiness over the fact that the State government is now providing quality to all households in the State at their doorstep.

Pointing out that he has, though out his political career, seen scores of people suffering a lot due to unavailability of water, as a result of which they were forced to travel to far away places to fetch drinking water, the Minister said: “Though successive governments in united AP spent a lot of money on the supply of drinking water, they couldn’t resolve the problem permanently. However, the TRS government has finally found solution to the same by implementing a programme that KCR kicked off in Siddipet.”



He also said that the scheme was a role model to the entire country.