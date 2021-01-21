National Investment and Manufacturing Zone no good for us, fume Sangareddy farmers

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Farmers of Jharasangam and Nyalkal mandals who came for the public hearing on environmental clearance (EC) for the Zaheerabad National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) voiced furious protests saying they were unwilling to part with their fertile lands.

The State government proposes to build the NIMZ on 12,835 acres of which 2,800 acres have been acquired so far. A majority of farmers at the hearing said they grew three crops a year on their lands which included commercial crops. Some farmers made it clear that they would not give up their lands. District Collector M Hanumantha Rao, who chaired the meeting in Bardipur village of Jharasangam mandal, tried to calm the agitated farmers who chanted “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”.

The farmers then calmed down and expressed their opinions for the Collector to note down. They said there was air and water pollution from Allana and Pyramid Industries. Srinivas Reddy and Jaipal Reddy, farmers from Nyalkal mandal, said they were being harassed since the last six months. Farmer Satish Rathod said, “Sir, even the biscuits you offer us are getting stuck in our throats because we will lose our lands.” Narsimha Reddy sought to assure the farmers that NIMZ would have electronic and food processing units which would not pollute the environment.

Fertile lands

Ryots unwilling to part with fertile lands which they say give them a good yield of commercial crops throughout the year. Some say that police using force to prevent them from voicing their opinion against the proposed manufacturing zone.