Pending cases on radar of Women's Commission head Sunitha Lakshmareddy

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From speaking about pending cases at the State Women’s Commission — which was headless for almost two years — to talking about the urgent need to gender-sensitise the commission’s members to curb victim shaming, the newly-appointed chairperson Sunitha Lakshmareddy said a lot needs to be done.

In a chat with The New Indian Express, she said the immediate and biggest challenge at the moment was disposing of all pending and present cases.

​“If cases remain pending, it effectively means letting the perpetuator at large to commit more crimes. Speedy disposal of cases also encourages more women to be able to approach us and discourages others from committing similar crimes. In this regard, we are soon going to speak to magistrates of courts where cases are pending, SP of all police stations and Sakhi centres to dispose of the cases as soon as possible.”

Highlighting the need to gender-sensitise commission members, she talked about some outrageous remarks made by some commission members, of the State or in other commissions, on the victims.

“It is a cause for concern. Even the members need to be gender-sensitised, as sometimes they tend to make casual comments. This is why we have started a five-day orientation and gender-sensitisation programme that will educate them about women’s rights and legal aspects.”

The former Minister added that soon, the commission staff would be enhanced for better functioning.

“The CM has full confidence in me, and I, along with other commission members, will try to fulfil the commitments. We are soon going to make appointments for a director, two councilors, a legal advisor, and other extra staff. The CM has given us the confidence to enhance the strength of the staff as well.”

Denying allegations that the commission is a ‘toothless’ body that needed more powers, she said the state of women can change only if the commission utilises its power in collaboration with police and other authorities.

Agreeing that the major issue faced by the commission was those involved in the case not turning up for hearings, she said, “If people are not turning up then we can’t just let them be. The commission as a statutory body can take help of the police and law department to summon the people.”

Regarding increasing rate of domestic violence and cybercrime against women, she said since the lockdown, the commission had received multiple complaints, which might just be the tip of the iceberg.